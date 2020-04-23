Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until May 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Curtis Wyatt Brazzell, 35, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:08 a.m. April 21 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Timothy Allen Grimes, 40, Farris Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:07 a.m. April 21 and charged with felony violation of probation, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and manufacture, delivery or sale of methamphetamine. After being taken into custody, a deputy searched Grimes and his belongings. The deputy found a small plastic bag containing a green leafy substance, a syringe, two small plastic bags containing a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, a set of digital scales and a soda cap lid that contained drug residue. He was free without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Taryn F. Waltermyer, 31, Avalon Drive, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:07 p.m. April 21 and charged with false reports to police officers. She was free on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Aaron Jacob Sudduth, 26, Ray Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:05 p.m. April 22 and charged with theft. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 12 p.m. April 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alexus Gabrielle Lawson, 19, Harriman, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with aggravated robbery using or displaying of a weapon. She was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jayven Raeshawn Geter, 20, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with aggravated robbery. He was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tanner Lee Rex, 20, Old Clover Hill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. April 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
