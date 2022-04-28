Arrests
• Patrick Anthony Walsh, 27, Samples Road, Louisville, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. April 27 by Maryville Police officers and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. May 2 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court and 9 a.m. May 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Lee Jenkins, 50, Vonore, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. April 27 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with possession of Schedule II, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest and failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,750 pending a 9 a.m. April 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 1:30 p.m. May 2 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Gary William Parish, 43, Bobcat Triangle, Tallassee; also charged with violation of community corrections
• Amber Marie Price, 34, Greenback
