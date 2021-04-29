Arrests
• Jesse Dean Malone, 26, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:50 a.m. April 28 and charged with domestic assault, criminal littering and two counts of violating an order of protection. He was being held on bonds totaling $23,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Willis Tanner Duncan, 27, Jamestown, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:39 p.m. April 28 and charged with violating an order of protection. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Zachary Paul Allbritton, 29, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:41 a.m. April 29 and charged with theft from a building greater than $1,000. He was being held on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Darren Matthew Gillespie, 51, Evelyn Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:23 a.m. April 29 and charged with evading arrest by fleeing and driving while license revoked. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Randolph Curtis Morris, 52, Kenway Road, Louisville; also charged with failing to follow rules of court
• Nikita Renee Young, 34, Knob Road, Maryville
• Jason Lawrence Jenkins, 37, Knob Road, Maryville
• Madeline Sue Merriman, 23, Grandview Drive, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.