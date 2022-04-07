Arrests
• Brant Micah Sloan, 25, Abrams Road, Rockford, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. April 6 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 7 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• John Terry Barber, 41, Lenoir City
• Mack Hammontree, 28, Craigs Chapel Road, Greenback; also charged with violation of probation
• Summer D. Lambert, 28, LaFollette
• Ciara Brooke Johnson, 26, Knoxville
• Dakota Wayne Giles, 22, Redbud Valley Drive, Maryville
