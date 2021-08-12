Arrests
• Zachary Thomas Ross, 35, Hollyhock Way, Friendsville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:20 p.m. Aug. 11 and charged with theft (shoplifting). He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Guy Victor Paris Jr., 45, Knoxville; also charged with three counts of violation of probation
• Teresa Lynn Keller, 54, Hollyhock Way, Friendsville
• Misael Mejia Espinoza, 23, Lenoir City
