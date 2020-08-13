Arrests
• Arthur Maurice Reed Jr., 41, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:50 p.m. Aug. 12 and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear at a 9 a.m. Aug. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephen Kenneth Todd Norton, 35, Duncan Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:51 p.m. Aug. 12 and charged with failure to appear, felony violation of probation, three counts of leaving the scene of an accident with damage, driver to exercise due care, and two counts of delivery of a Schedule II substance. He is being held without bonds pending hearings at 9 a.m. Aug. 17, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17 and 9 a.m. Aug. 19, all in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Ernest Charles Robinson, 70, West Fulton Street, Alcoa
• James Timothy Cooper, 59, Rockwood
• Lucas Wayne Hurst, 31, Kodak
• Paul James Rusnock, 29, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend
• Jackie Lea Davis, 52, Lenoir City; also charged with violation of probation
• Natasha Nicole Manis, 32, Lenoir City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.