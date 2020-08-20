Arrests
• Joshua Andrew McCulloch, 39, Bunbury Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:40 a.m. Aug. 19 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was released on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ernestine Roberta Hornbuckle, 27, Cherokee, North Carolina, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:30 a.m. Aug. 20 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kenneth Wayne Posey, 44, Calvin, Kentucky, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:47 a.m. Aug. 20 and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property and criminal impersonation. He is being held on bonds totaling $14,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alex Brookie Harris, 26, listed as homeless, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:30 a.m. Aug. 20 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Joseph Michael Santagado, 28, Ford Street, Alcoa
• Andrew Duane Walters, 44, Knoxville
• Kevin T. Shell, 23, Knoxville
• Timothy James Whitehead, 51, Loudon
