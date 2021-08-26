Arrests
• Jonathan William Jordan, 39, Majestic Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:40 p.m. Aug. 24 and charged with resisting arrest and violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court on the resisting arrest charge and no bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 30 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court on the violation of probation charge.
• Courtland O. Roddy, 25, Hotel Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:17 a.m. Aug. 25 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9:10 a.m. Sept. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Carlos Thomas Kragh, 26, Raintree Drive, Maryville was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:56 a.m. Aug. 25 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dereck Bradley Linder, 38, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:48 p.m. Aug. 25 and charged with criminal impersonation and driving on a suspended license. He is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 26 court hearing at Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Edwin Dwain Raines, 47, Knoxville
• Gage Lee Pilkey, 26, Hunters Hill Boulevard, Maryville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Justin Lynn Terry, 31, Vonore
• Jennifer Lynn Brown, 29, Bass Alley, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation on a misdemeanor conviction
• Chiloe Nichole Pinkston, 41, Rogersville
• Brandie Michele Buhl, 33, East Lamar Alexander Parkway
• Braxton Tyler Reese, 28, Knoxville
• Heather Marie Duncan, 34, Brown School Road, Maryville; also charged with vandalism
