Arrests
• Jason Scott Davenport, 54, Airline Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:57 p.m. Aug. 26 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Brian Peck, 30, Redbud Valley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:50 p.m. Aug. 26 and charged with two counts of theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Alisha Faye Greene, 35, Athens
• Eddy Lee Ailey, 46, Rockford
• Wesley Allen Potter, 42, East Harper Avenue, Maryville; also charged with evading arrest
• Travis Eugene Roach, 42, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville
• Chad Bradford Cook, 21, West Newcomen Street, Alcoa
• Briana Nicole Joiner, 21, Atchley Drive, Maryville
