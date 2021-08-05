Arrests
• Anthony William Young, 30, Big Springs Road, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 11:27 a.m. Aug. 4 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christian James Norris, 20, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:35 p.m. Aug. 4 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Logan Webster, 40, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:52 p.m. Aug. 4 and charged with violating the sex offender registry and community supervision for life. He was being held on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Randall Paul Greene, 41, Vaughn Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:16 p.m. Aug. 4 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 9 and a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Zachary William Cupp, 26, Knoxville
• Nicholas Alonzo Vandinter, 28, Oak Ridge
• Andrew Lee Moats Jr., 69, Raintree Drive, Maryville
• Crystal Michelle Reagan, 52, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville
• Michael Dale Fuller, 27, Gee Tipton Drive, Maryville
• James Curtis Cook, 45, Hampton Lane, Louisville
• Katlin Nicole England, 29, Miser Station Road, Louisville
