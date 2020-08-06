Arrests
• Troy Rashad Hodge, 30, West Watt Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:28 a.m. Aug. 5 and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance and manufacture/delivery/sale of a Schedule I-VII drug (cocaine). He is being held on bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Selvin Mauricio Alvarado-Cano, 21, Lenoir City
• David Presley Kaiser, 40, Sevierville; also charged with violation of probation
• Madison Elizabeth Dunn, 23, Lacy Lane, Maryville
