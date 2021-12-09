Arrests
• Summer Lea Beasley, 24, Highway 72, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:39 p.m. Dec. 8 and charged with theft. She was released on a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Lindsay Alyson Robinson, 38, Knoxville; also charged with violation of pre-trial release
• Denisa Marie Moses, 43, Grade Road, Rockford; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Michael Lewis Stockton, 47, Cold Springs Road, Walland
• Darlene Joetta Bear, 27, Self Hollow Road, Rockford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.