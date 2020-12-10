Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Sonja Trudgeon, 61, Cunningham Road West, Seymour, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:40 p.m. Dec. 8 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, misuse of the 911 system and disorderly conduct. She was being held on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jerry Andrew Murrell Jr., 46, Tallassee, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:24 a.m. Dec. 9 and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christina Leanne Leopper, 40, Lenoir City, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:35 p.m. Dec. 9 and charged with theft and three counts of failure to appear. She was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kevin Wesley Shope, 49, Hopewell Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:36 p.m. Dec. 9 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jasmine C. Lansden, 20, Chattanooga, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:46 a.m. Dec. 10 and charged with vandalism and evading arrest. She was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lexi Saddarrell Armour, 20, Chattanooga, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:47 a.m. Dec. 10 and charged with evading arrest. She was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Teran Rashade Mclenden, 29, McGinley Street, Maryville
• Kobe Eugene Bussell, 19, Park Drive, Maryville
• Amelia Jill Case, 37, Grove Street, Maryville; also charged with failure to follow rule of court and violation of community corrections conditions
• Randall Scott True, 28, Vonore
• Robert Jay Hardesty, 42, Knoxville
• Benny Howard Dodson, 59, Keener Road, Seymour; also charged with driving on a suspended license
