Arrests
• Timothy Ryan Dixon, 35, Bloomfield Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:17 p.m. Dec. 15 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 20 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Aaliyah Dejee Cavitt, 27, Dalton Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:33 p.m. Dec. 15 and charged with aggravated assault and two counts of contempt of court. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Bart Kelley, 42, Brown School Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 15 and charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault and violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. He is being held in lieu of a $12,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 16 and Jan. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions and Circuit Courts.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Nancy Ann Hall Garland, 55, Foch Street, Maryville
• Charles Keith Yarbrough, 41, Powell
• Michael Vincent Flamini, 36, Corryton
• Timothy Shane Montgomery, 61, Loudon
• Billy Ray Hamby, 28, Simpson Drive, Maryville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Razmik N. Megerdichian, 63, Knoxville
