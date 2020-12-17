Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Ruben Andres Juarez, 34, Jackson Avenue, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:43 a.m. Dec. 16 and charged with criminal impersonation, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, public intoxication and burglary of a motor vehicle. He was released on a $4,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Holly Ryann Parris, 39, Marion Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10 a.m. Dec. 26 and charged with unlawful exposure with intent to cause emotional distress. She was released on a $750 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Caden Blake Breeden, 19, Light Pink Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:25 p.m. Dec. 16 and charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamine and seven counts of failure to appear. He was being held on a $250,750 bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Corey Matthew Boley, 19, Hannum Street, Alcoa
• Brandon Allen Miller, 29, Knoxville
• William Keith Riden, 26, Carnes Road, Townsend
