Arrests
• Rhonda Rachelle Barker, 60, Old Glory Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:04 p.m. Dec. 22 and charged with evading arrest and violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. She is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Michael White, 26, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:58 p.m. Dec. 22 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dennis Joey Mctaggart, 40, Adkins Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:07 p.m. Dec. 22 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Carlos Cedrick Flemmings, 21, Hallerins Court, Maryville
• Tequila Yvonne Porter, 32, Knoxville
• Justin Corey Gribble, 28, Pocono Way, Maryville; also charged with criminal impersonation and violation of pre-trial release
• Eric Brandon Blazier, 30, Knoxville
