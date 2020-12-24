Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Eric Dewayne Dixon, 44, Marshall Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:55 a.m. Dec. 23 and charged with two counts of the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. He was being held on bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Levi Kennan Hackler, 25, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:38 p.m. Dec. 23 and charged with two counts of theft. He was released on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christian Javier Magdalena, 24, Cordell Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:58 p.m. Dec. 23 and charged with felony evading arrest and driving under the influence. He was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dewey Wayne Boling, 45, Knoxville
• Michael Pierce Caldwell, 55, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.