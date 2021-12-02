Arrests
• Hunter Keith Hackney, 21, Pickens Gap Road, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:52 p.m. Dec. 1 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Vincent Robert Ladue, 42, Brannon Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:28 p.m. Dec. 1 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Landon James Dawson, 34, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville; also charged two counts of violation of pre-trial release
• Fred William Roulette Jr., 24, Kian Court, Maryville
• Presley Jaye Mackenzie Price, 22, Knoxville
• Shanda Danielle Teague, 36, South Ringview, Maryville
