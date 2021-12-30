Arrests
• Jaren Russell King, 22, Whipperwill Circle, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:28 p.m. Dec. 29 and charged with vandalism. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Johnny Franklin Sands, 47, Bishop Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:34 p.m. Dec. 29 and charged with statutory rape. He is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Alan Burleson, 30, Ardmore Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:35 p.m. Dec. 29 and charged with vandalism and domestic assault. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Crystal Michelle Jones, 42, Heather Glenn Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:32 a.m. Dec. 30 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth. She is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
