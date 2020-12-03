Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Jonathan Lee Simpson, 41, Eakins Drive, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:55 a.m. Dec. 2 and charged with two counts of violation of sex offender registry. He was released on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michelle Lea Bivins, 47, Laws Chapel Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:11 p.m. Dec. 2 and charged with theft. She was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Richard Lee Upton, 52, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 2 and charged with theft, driving while license revoked and a warrant for another jurisdiction. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tracee Lee Sharp, 47, Alnwick Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:53 p.m. Dec. 2 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and two counts of violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Julian Tyler Sennett, 19, Powell, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:23 p.m. Dec. 2 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for another jurisdiction. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Joseph Michael Sales, 31, Knoxville
• Brent Austin Bailey, 23, Knoxville; also charged with three counts of violation of pretrial release
• Nolan Isaiah Rose, 20, Knoxville
• Lawrence Allen Powell, 43, Lenoir City
