• Jackie Lee Jones, 42, North Farnum Street, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:14 a.m. Dec. 8 and charged with theft and three counts of violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mildred T. Vanada, 48, Dublin Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with criminal simulation. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brian Keith Phillips, 55, Coffey Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bobby Lujack Mitchell, 35, Remsen Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:21 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Lee Rose, 32, Sparks Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:03 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with vandalism. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Robert Henry Howard Jr., 52, West Hunt Road, Alcoa
