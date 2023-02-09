Devin Anthony Lee, 27, Marshall Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:42 p.m. Feb. 8 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Stephanie Rebecca Clanton, 46, Six Mile Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:42 p.m. Feb. 8 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Dewey Nathan Cantrell, 42, Bales Hollow Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:29 a.m. Feb. 8 and charged with five counts of violation of an order of protection and altering or changing a VIN. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $53,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Brandon Lee Schuiten, 36, Clover Hill Road, Maryville
Jeremy Lynn Winstead, 49, Porter Circle, Maryville
Charlotte Lee Russell, 42, Heather Glenn Drive, Maryville
