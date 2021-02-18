Arrests
• Floyd Lynn Stillwell, 55, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:24 p.m. Feb. 17 and charged with theft by shoplifting less than $500. He was being held on a $750 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William George Brown, 61, Old Tuckaleechee Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:46 p.m. Feb. 17 and charged with interfering with emergency calls and two counts of domestic assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Crystal Theresa McCampbell, 40, Lakemont Drive, Louisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.