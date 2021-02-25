Arrests
• Joseph Edward Lawson, 40, Shenandoah Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:22 p.m. Feb. 24 and charged with filing false reports to a law enforcement officer, driving while license revoked and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 on the first two charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 1, and without bond on the violation of probation charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 3. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Blayne Morton Smith, 34, South Magnolia Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 and charged with domestic violence by intimidation. He was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Lynn Dixon, 21, Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:14 a.m. Feb. 25 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (marijuana), use/possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana). He also was served a warrant from another jurisdiction. He was being held on bonds totaling $14,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Matthew Gonzalez, 21, Philadelphia, Tennessee; also charged with violation of probation
• Amber Marie Peck, 37, Blockhouse Road, Maryville
