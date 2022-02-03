Arrests
• Dayton Leroy Beason, 24, Knoxville, was arrested at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 2 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and statutory rape. He was released at 7:33 p.m. Feb 2 in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Vincent Centaur, 57, Howard Street, Maryville, was arrested at 1:51 p.m. Feb. 2 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft. He was released at 8:43 p.m. Feb. 2 in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cesar Alexander Figueroa Pacheco, 41, Sevierville, was arrested at 9:24 p.m. Feb. 2 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft. He is being held on a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Randolph Curtis Morris, 53, South Fourth Street, Maryville
• Nacole Marie Hosseini, 37, Tallassee
• Jacob Marcus Lee Dailey, 22, Cedar Pointe Lane, Maryville
• Stacy Carrull Poole, 44, Knoxville
• Juston Thomas Andrew, 45, Self Hollow Road, Rockford
• Tyler Leighanne Wilson, 19, High View Drive, Louisville
