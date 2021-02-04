Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Eric Lee Burns, 38, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:24 p.m. Feb. 3 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and public intoxication. He was being held on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lacharius Raydelius Bradley, 30, Desimone Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:35 p.m. Feb. 3 and charged with theft (shoplifting) and theft (all other). He was released on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jaimee Sabrielle Storch, 26, Beulah Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:51 p.m. Feb. 3 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 8 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Robert Lee Milledge, 34, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:43 a.m. Feb. 4 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana), driving under the influence and driving while license revoked. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Walter Stephen Lawson Jr., 40, Sams Road, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:19 a.m. Feb. 4 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Elijah Michael Tropea, 19, Knoxville
• Ashley Lynette Wasden, 28, Knoxville
• Anna Maria Reeves, 41, Carthage, also charged with four counts of violating pretrial release conditions
