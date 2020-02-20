Arrests
• Karen Denise Small, 52, Lodge Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:31 a.m. Feb. 18 and charged with theft. She was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m Feb. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Timothy Ryan Dixon, 33, Bloomfield Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:16 p.m. Feb. 19 and charged with theft and aggravated robbery. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Saprina Marie Correll, 37, Willow Branch Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:17 p.m. Feb. 19 and charged with theft. She also was cited for driving on a suspended license and no carrying proof of insurance. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeremy Michael Pennintong, 40, Cookeville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:33 p.m. Feb. 19 and charged with shoplifting and trespassing. He was being held on bonds total ling $3,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Samantha N. McCollum, 26, Lenoir City
• Kara Ann Bozeman, 38, Knoxville
• Billy Edmond Lacer Jr., 36, Louisville
• Shelby Marie Wyman, 30, Vaughn Road, Maryville
• Elbert Gregg Russell, 55, Harrell Street, Maryville
• Aaliya D. Cavitt, Casey Lane, Maryville
