Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Matthew Alexander Nolan, 20, Meadowland Lane, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:20 p.m. Dec. 30 and charged with vandalism. He was being held on a $1,250 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Emma Marie Bolz, 22, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 30 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and reckless endangerment (no weapon/no injury). She was being held on bonds totaling $14,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cynthia Diane Dodson, 44, Keener Road, Seymour, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:52 p.m. Dec. 30 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (cocaine), introduction of drugs into a penal facility and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on bonds totaling $10,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Joey John Besenfelder, 43, Mooresburg, Tennessee
• Guillermo Becerra, 51, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.