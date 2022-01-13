Arrests
• Jonathan Thomas Hicks, 35, Sherwood Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:12 a.m. Jan. 12 and charged with vandalism and domestic assault. He was released on a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Corey Ashton Kwiatkowski, 21, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Destiny Nicole Payne, 21, Mentor Alley Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 12 and charged with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rhythm Robert Dean Hoffecker, 28, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:27 p.m. Jan. 12 and charged with felony evading arrest. He was released on a $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Keith McClellan, 29, Nine Mile, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:35 a.m. Jan. 13 and charged with fraudulent use of credit card and theft of property. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
