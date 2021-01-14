Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Avery Duan Westfield, 30, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:32 a.m. Jan. 13 and charged with possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, failure to appear and three counts of possession of Schedule I drugs. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kalyssa Jane Knight, 30, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:51 a.m. Jan. 13 and charged with forgery and violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Roy Allen Russell, 28, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:50 a.m. Jan. 13 and charged with criminal simulation. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kimberly Faith West, 18, Daisy Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:20 a.m. Jan. 14 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on bonds totaling $52,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• David Robert McLemore, 36, Madisonville
