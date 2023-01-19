• Malik Blakelee Canfield, 18, Pinewood Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:56 p.m. Jan. 18 and charged with evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tommy Eugene Patty, 51, Endsley Lane, Friendsville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:46 p.m. Jan. 18 and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to follow rule of court. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,500 pending 9 a.m. Jan. 24 and 9 a.m. Jan. 25 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Howard Wayne Brunson Jr., 54, Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:12 p.m. Jan. 18 and charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Deon D. Lewis, 38, Pigeon Forge, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:01 a.m. Jan. 18 and charged with violation of an order of protection and driving while license revoked. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Richard Russell Hamby, 64, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:46 a.m. Jan. 18 and charged with criminal simulation. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Eman Botrus Abuhania, 23, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville
• Joshuia Duane Burgess, 38, Sevierville
• David Michael Suminski, 37, South Everett High Road, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.