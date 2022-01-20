Arrests
• Silas Brown Eugene, 58, Mentor Road, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:12 p.m. Jan. 19 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jontel Deshaun Harris, 27, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was arrested by 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 9:04 p.m. Jan. 19 and charged with manufacturer/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (marijuana). He is being held in lieu of a $45,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chaison R. Chambers, 27, South Odell Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sherriff's deputies at 11:28 p.m. Jan. 19 and charged with theft, evading arrest, reckless endangerment with weapon/injury, driving with a revoked license, and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held on an $85,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Amber Gail Huggins, 44, Sevierville
• Marya D. Butler, 39, South Old Glory Road, Maryville
