Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Makayla Saige Marlow, 19, Atchley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:16 a.m. Jan. 20 and charged with maintaining a vehicle where drugs are used or sold. She was released on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Terri Lea Massey, 45, Turner Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:03 p.m. Jan. 20 and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, improper display of plates, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and failure to deliver title. She was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Dewaine Eldridge Jr., 43, Powell, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:45 a.m. Jan. 21 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving on a suspended license, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 25 and a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kelsey Dawson Lenihan, 38, Harriman
• Tequila Yvonne Porter, 31, Knoxville
• Samir Joseph Awais, 29, Knoxville
• Christian Michael Cooper, 29, Knoxville
• Nicolas Vicente Juan, 43, Knoxville
• Cody Ray Hundley, 29, Knoxville; also charged with driving on a revoked license
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.