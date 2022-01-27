Arrests
• Kimberly Michelle Payne, 43, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, was arrested at 11:44 a.m. Jan. 26 by Maryville Police officers and charged with two counts of identity theft. She was released at 7:02 p.m. Jan. 26 in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Adam Wallace Irwin, 29, Mcteer Street, Greenback, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Jan. 26 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of violation of an order of protection, violation of probation and contempt of court. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 31 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court, a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court and a 9 a.m. Feb. 3 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Daniel Cole Richardson, 25, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville
• Lewis John Stipes Jr., 43, Knoxville
• Aubriana Mercedes Bullock, 26, West Newton Street, Alcoa
• James Robert Ford, 59, US Highway 411 South
