Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Anthony Dewayne Parks, 41, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 and charged with evading arrest and driving while license revoked. He was being held on bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandi Nicole Stevens, 35, Mynders Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:51 a.m. Jan. 28 and charged with delivering Schedule II drugs. She was being held on a $35,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Drew Jacob Hardy, 25, Madisonville
• Kyle Lee Morgan, 33, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville
• Michael Ray Wallin, 33, Warbler Way, Maryville
• Jacob David Pruitt, 27, Gillenwater Road, Maryville
