Arrests
• Erik William Townsend, 19, Peachtree Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jerrick Orlando Davis II, 24, East Old Topside Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:24 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with aggravated burglary. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jeremy Michael Pennington, 42, Nashville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Sherry Renee Godsey, 56, Cumberland Court, Louisville
