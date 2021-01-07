Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Douglas Bryan Boruff, 50, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:45 a.m. Jan. 6 and charged with violation of sex offender registration requirements and three counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Crystal Daisy Belt, 40, Kingston, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:40 a.m. Jan. 6 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was released on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Adam Lee Delp Jr., 23, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:37 p.m. Jan. 6 and charged with evading arrest and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending 1:30 p.m. hearings Jan. 11 and 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• John Terry Barber, 40, Lenoir City
• John Luther Austin, 49, Sam James Road, Maryville
• Amber Nichole Stanley, 32, Knoxville
• Noah Tye Nolen, 24, Knoxville
• Jonathan Tyler Hensley, 24, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
• Dakota Glenn Snook, 21, Knoxville
• Chandler Briar Jennings, 25, Knoxville
