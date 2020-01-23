Arrests
• Taylor Nathaniel Morgan, 25, Garland Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:21 a.m. Jan. 21 and charged with delivery of a Schedule II substance. He was being held on a $50,00 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mark William Rugala, 31, Defoe Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at noon Jan. 22 and charged with theft and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending hearings at 1:30 p.m Jan. 29 and at 9 a.m. Jan. 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gerald Wayne Gribble, 55, Nails Creek Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:35 a.m. Jan. 22 and charged with two counts of violation of sex offender registry and perjury. He was released at 12:05 a.m. Jan. 23 on bonds totaling $20,000 pending hearings at 9 a.m. Feb. 4 and at 1:30 p.m March 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Randall Scott Mabb, 31, Tellico Plains
• Johnnie Erscon Stinnett, 26, Doris Lane, Maryville
• Scotty W. Shaver, 27, Long Powers Road, Friendsville
• Bridget Michele Truxillo, 37, Chilhowee View Road, Maryville
• James William Skidmore, 61, Lenoir City
• Randall Glen Young, 57, Tammy Circle, Rockford
• Jamie C. Endicott, 42, Knoxville
