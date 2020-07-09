Arrests
• John Henry Bowen, 37, U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:58 p.m. July 8 and charged with theft of property. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. July 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alicia Nichole Sutton, 34, Level Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:59 p.m. July 8 and charged with two counts of theft of property. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. July 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandy Elise Johnson, 20, Gossett Ridge Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:37 p.m. July 8 and charged with reckless endangerment without a weapon. She is being held in lieu of a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Melanie Lynn Kallam, 42, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:46 a.m. July 9 and charged with felony violation of probation. She is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. July 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dustin Lee Taylor, 26, Morristown
• Bunnie Kaye Scalf, 48, West Hunt Road, Maryville
• Mitchell Taylor Light, 37, Concord Road, Rockford
• Phillip Oswald Ramirez, 30, Knoxville
• Tabitha Leshea Coffey, 26, Oak Ridge
