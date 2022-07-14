• Rex Allan Hall, 22, Park Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:49 a.m. July 14 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. July 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stuart Andrew Thomas, 28, Self Hollow Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:30 a.m. July 13 and charged with violation of a pre-trial release, evading arrest, violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $52,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. July 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Donna Renee Lee, 55, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:47 p.m. July 13 and charged with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. July 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bradford Virgil Cooley, 42, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. July 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nicole M. Romero, 32, Level Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:44 p.m. July 13 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. She was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. July 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.