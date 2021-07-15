Arrests
• Bobby Allen Davis, 55, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:27 a.m. July 14 and charged with violating sex offender registration requirements. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Darrin Michael Rex, 29, Old Clover Hill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:13 p.m. July 14 and charged with evading arrest and failing to pay child support. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 20 and a 9 a.m. hearing July 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brandon Eugene Acuff, 27, Knoxville
• Michael Anthony Ruggiero, 37, Kensington Boulevard, Maryville
• James Wayne Hunter, 44, Knoxville
• Amy Michelle Beal, 46, Knoxville
• Calvin Michael Hooks, 34, Knoxville
• Joseph Paul Morrell, 51, Knoxville; also charged with public intoxication
• Gage Alexander Morehead, 22, Lenoir City
• Fleisha Eskivonne Burchfield, 35, Lenoir City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.