Arrests
• Akeelya Lydia Harris, 41, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:36 p.m. July 15 and charged with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. July 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kasey Nicole Thompson, 23, Winterberry Lane, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:36 p.m. July 15 and charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance sales. She is being held in lieu of a $35,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Terrence Bowman Davis, 49, Big Springs Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:07 p.m. July 15 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. July 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Seth Paul Moneypenny, 23, Isaac Court, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:05 a.m. July 16 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Philip C. Manning, 40, Oak Ridge
• Khierra Infinity Freeman, 24, Upton Street, Alcoa
