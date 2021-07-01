Arrests
• Crystal Dale Hornsby, 38, Atchley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:55 a.m. June 30 and charged with criminal simulation. She was released on a $7,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Destiny Hope Hammontree, 26, South Burchfield Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:04 p.m. June 30 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. She was being held on bonds totaling $6,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Edwin Ford, 29, Druid Hill Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:47 p.m. June 30 and charged with aggravated burglary and violating community corrections conditions. He was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. hearings July 2 and 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chico Lamar Echols, 51, Johnathan Court, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:13 p.m. June 30 and charged with theft of property and criminal trespass. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lucius J. Miller, 41, Bradford Way, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:49 p.m. June 30 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possessing stolen property. He was being held on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Joshua Dairl McCarty, 26, Strawberry Plains
• Wendy Lee Guardino, 46, Briceville, Tennessee
• Joshua Jay Lobozzo, 44, Lenoir City
• William Maddaford Price Jr., 19, Knoxville
• Nikolitsa L. Dillard, 37, Clymer, Pennsylvania
• Glenn Ray Freeman, 41, North Everett High Road, Maryville
• Steven Shawn Davis, 43, Enterprise Way, Maryville
• Lee Richard Wall, 35, Big Springs Road, Maryville
• Brandon Michael Leath, 30, Sugarpine Way, Maryville
• Charlotte Lee Russell, 41, Heather Glenn Drive, Maryville
• Kristian Renea Riddle, 36, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa; also charged with violation of probation and two counts of domestic violence with simple assault
• Paul Wayne Jackson, 42, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend; also charged with driving on a revoked license
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.