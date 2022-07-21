• Dalton Nathaniel Grimmer, 20, Villa Court, Maryville, was arrested by officers of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 4:08 p.m. July 20 and charged with delivery of schedule VI drugs and possession of a weapon/drug felony. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. July 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Brady Johnstone, 21, Cecelia Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:52 p.m. July 20 and charged with manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamine and three counts of violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending 1:30 p.m. July 27 and 9:00 a.m. July 29 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ricky Lynn Martin, 45, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:53 p.m. July 20 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. July 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Eugene Dyke, 33, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:57 a.m. July 21 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. July 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Briana Jean Feldhaus, 27, Sevierville, was arrested by officers of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 2 a.m. July 21 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. She is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. July 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
