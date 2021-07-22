Arrests
• Justin M. Banning, 31, Terrace View Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:06 p.m. July 20 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and kidnapping. He was being held on bonds totaling $40,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court. An incident report states an officer pulled Banning's vehicle over at Exxon, 2758 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, after police were informed of a situation involving a woman screaming in a car and a man rolling her window up, pulling her back into the car and weaving through traffic. The 22-year-old woman told an officer that, during an argument in the Walmart parking lot, Banning told her to get back in the vehicle when she tried to leave. While driving, she said, Banning took her phone when she tried to call her sister for help, covered her mouth with his hand when she screamed, pulled her back into the vehicle and struck her in the head, after which she lost consciousness. The woman had a cut on her lip and her shoulder and neck area was red and bruised, the report states.
• Santos Quentez, 21, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:38 p.m. July 20 and charged with harboring/hiding a runaway child. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Chad Carroll, 36, Madisonville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 2:44 a.m. July 21 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $100,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jerared Melvin McMillan, 30, Watson Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:09 a.m. July 21 and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Scott Davenport, 54, Airline Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:30 a.m. July 21 and charged with violating the sex offender registry. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Megan Leeann Ward, 34, Beacon Way, Rockford, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 10:29 a.m. July 21 and charged with delivering Schedule I drugs. She was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nicholas Daquan Lattimore, 29, Limestone Drive, Louisville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 10:30 a.m. July 21 and charged with delivering Schedule I drugs. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Joshua McKinley Anderson, 40, Devonia
• Michael Ryan Crowder, 36, Powell
• Michael Elijah McGinnis Jr., 29, Timberlake Drive, Louisville
• Tiffany Leigh Felthoff, 40, Tampa, Florida
• Tom Anthony Tipton, 54, Knoxville
• Ronald Stephen Vanblarcom, 42, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville
