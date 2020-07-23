Arrests
• Jon Michael Tipton, 41, homeless, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:12 p.m. July 20 and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Regina Gwen Collins, 45, Sorrel Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:25 a.m. July 22 and charged with domestic assault and reckless endangerment with a weapon/injury. She was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Dale Click, 32, Bunbury Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:22 p.m. July 22 and charged with evading arrest, two counts of driving with a revoked license, improper display of plates, financial responsibility and violation of the state's "Hands Free" law. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,000 pending a a 9 a.m. hearing July 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chase Thomas Hall, 24, Wendy Lane, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:58 p.m. July 22 and charged with three counts of theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $9,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bryan Mitchell Westley, 31, Maynardville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:37 p.m. July 22 and charged with three counts of theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $9,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Samantha Diana Roberts, 31, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:37 p.m. July 22 and charged with three counts of theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $9,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amber Nicole Hopson, 33, Clinton, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:45 p.m. July 22 and charged with possession of Schedule I drugs and driving with a revoked license. She was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sarah Lynn Murrell, 27, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:40 a.m. July 23 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $1,474.50 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kristina Hope McCarter, 46, Keener Road, Seymour
• Adara Leigh Henry, 25, Sweetwater
• Thomas Dewayne Stokley, 31, Lexington, Kentucky
• Shane Anthony Nichols, 39, Knoxville
• Kelsey Charisse Leffler, 31, Rockwood
