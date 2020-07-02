Arrests
• Rhonda Annette Wasden, 55, Bays Mountain Road, Rockford, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:28 p.m. July 1 and charged with theft. She was released on $4,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Adonta Lasha Griggs, 43, East Edison Street, Alcoa, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 12:34 p.m. July 1 and charged with two counts of drug possession. She was being held on bonds totaling $70,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bridget Leann Potter, 25, Haley Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:18 p.m. July 1 and charged with altering, falsifying, forging an auto title and/or license plate and failure to appear. She was released on bonds totaling $3,750 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Lynn Henry Jr., 46, Bruce Street, Walland, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:41 p.m. July 1 and charged with three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle. He was being held on bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alisha Stacy-Renee Hopper, 33, Birdwell Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:42 p.m. and charged with theft and violation of probation. She was being held on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sarah Beth Farley, 35, Little Dug Gap Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:30 p.m. July 1 and charged with theft. She was being held on $500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brody Jennings Cochran, 22, Stonehenge Drive, Maryville
• Shelby Danielle Hensley, 23, Eagleton Road, Maryville
• John Noah Daniel Myers, 45, Knoxville
• Brent Allen Snyder, 37, Loudon
• Jordan Nicholas-Clay Angel, 20, Sevierville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.