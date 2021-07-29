Arrests
• Joy Geneva Fisher, 61, Cerritos Way, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:21 p.m. July 28 and charged with theft. She was being held on a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dara M. Capps, 31, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:56 p.m. July 28 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication. She also was served with an arrest warrant from another county. She was being held on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Thurston Henry Strunk II, 62, Knoxville; also charged with violating pretrial release conditions
• Khierra Infinity Freeman, 25, Atchley Drive, Maryville
• James Timothy Reed, 58, Disney Lane, Greenback
• Franklin Walter Hipps, 49, North Old Grey Ridge Road, Maryville
• Chasity Lea Myers, 41, Sanderson Street, Alcoa; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Julie Ann Fluri, 47, Knoxville
