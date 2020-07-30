Arrests
• Kendall Hillary Hall, 48, Foxglove Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:56 a.m. July 29 and charged with theft of services and fraudulent or false insurance claims. She was released on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Gregory Todd Altizer, 52, Olympia Drive, Maryville
• Jennie Lynn Bates, 40, Old Highway 73, Townsend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.