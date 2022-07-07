• Rusell James Urban, 52, Grandview Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:17 a.m. and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. July 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justice James Stansberry, 21, Peppermint Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:52 p.m. July 5 and charged with driving under the influence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, speeding violation, and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending 9:00 a.m. July 7 and 9:00 a.m. Aug. 18 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Andrew Phillips, 32, Daisey Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:40 a.m. July 6 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. July 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Crystal Dawn Presley, 45, Vonore, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:39 p.m. July 6 and charged with two counts of theft. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. July 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Edith Ann Stone, 63, Knoxville
• Zachary James Mahoney, 33, homeless, Maryville
• Anne Jamie Kepley, 36, Headrick View Drive, Maryville
